Sara Duterte: Confidential fund names were intelligence ‘aliases’

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has said that the names found among the supposed recipients of confidential funds in her office and during her tenure as education secretary were actually “aliases” used in intelligence operations.

Duterte made the pronouncement during a chance interview in The Hague, Netherlands where she was asked how she was going to address the allegations made against her in her impeachment trial, particularly the supposed fictitious names listed as beneficiaries in her office’s budget’s confidential funds.

She then responded that she plans to address the matter during the trial, leaving it to her lawyers the task of gathering evidence and affidavits to counter the claim.

She also stressed that the names mentioned were, in fact, aliases.

“Let me just say this, I think it is wrong for everyone to pick up as truth or as a fact all the pronouncements of the members of the House of Representatives, particularly with the fictitious names, because there are rules in intelligence operations,” said Duterte.

“And you already heard some of intelligence, people who work in intelligence, say that aliases are often used in intelligence operations,” she added.

Asked to elaborate on what this actually means, Duterte responded: “That can be discussed during the trial. I do not want to elaborate on intelligence operations.”

She then claimed that her legal team includes two intelligence experts who will serve as their resource persons during the trial.

“So, let us wait for the trial and as I said yesterday, if there is no trial, then I will answer it publicly. I just want to wait what will happen to the articles of impeachment,” Duterte said.

Names such as “Mary Grace Piattos, Chippy McDonald, Marian Rivera, and Chel Diokno,” which appeared on the Department of Education’s list of recipients under her leadership, drew public skepticism regarding the budget utilization in both the DepEd and the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

READ: 1,322 recipients of OVP confidential funds lack birth records – PSA

The Philippine Statistics Authority even previously said that 1,322 out of the 1,992 recipients of the Office of the Vice President’s confidential funds had no birth records; while 405 out of the 677 recipients in the confidential funds of the Department of Education (during her leadership) also had no birth certificates. /das

