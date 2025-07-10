Marcos honors unsung heroes of the art industry

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday put the spotlight on individuals in the art industry who are often overlooked, working behind the scenes and rarely receiving public recognition.

He said this during the Parangal ng Kalayaan event at Malacañang Palace, where the winners of the Float Design Competition and Festival Performance Competition, held during the Independence Day celebration in Manila last June 12, were awarded.

“The new Philippines is not just about progress. It is also about remembering and giving importance to our roots,” the president, speaking in Filipino, said in his speech.

“I salute all of you—not only the artists, designers, organizers, and dancers, but also the mandalas who are rarely given the spotlight. To those who carried the props, crafted every part of the float, sewed the costumes, and cleaned up and packed after the parade — each of you played a vital role in the success of our celebration,” he continued.

Marcos also expressed hope that Filipinos will continue to live out the spirit of Independence Day throughout the year.

“Let us show that we are the heirs of the courage, wisdom, and compassion of our ancestors. We are the new Filipinos,” he said.

Candon, Ilocos Sur’s Ikkis Ti Candon emerged as the grand winner of the Float Design Competition. The group received a trophy, a Certificate of Recognition, and P2,000,000.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with First Lady Liza Marcos pose with representatives from the art industry. Photo by Yummie Dingding/PPA Pool.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos pose with winners of the Float Design Competition and Festival Performance Competition. Photo by Yummie Dingding/PPA Pool.

Meanwhile, Iloilo’s Cry of Santa Barbara float and Negros Occidental’s Cinco de Noviembre Revolt float were named first and second runners-up, respectively.

In the Festival Performance Competition, Maasin, Iloilo’s Tultugan Festival was declared the grand champion, receiving a trophy, a Certificate of Recognition, and P2,000,000.

The Maytime Festival in Antipolo and Iloilo City’s Dinagyang Festival were awarded second and first runners-up, respectively. /mr

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP