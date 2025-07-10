Brian Poe pushes for enhanced animal welfare through proposed bill

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Brian Poe, a dedicated animal welfare advocate, has filed a bill to revise the Animal Welfare Act of the Philippines.

Alongside his family’s love for their dogs, Poe aims to establish an Animal Welfare Bureau under the Department of Agriculture to enhance the governance and enforcement of animal welfare measures nationwide.

“We listened to our constituents and improved upon the original bill filed in the 19th Congress. Addressing all concerns and plugging any ‘loophole,’” said Poe.

The Animal Welfare Act of 1998 (Republic Act No. 8485) and its amendment (Republic Act No. 10631) have laid foundation for animal protection.

However, over two decades later, significant gaps have emerged, necessitating a comprehensive approach to animal welfare. Poe’s bill seeks to define “animal” to include all sentient non-human beings and establish specific welfare standards for various species, incorporating local enforcement structures.

The bill also prohibits harmful practices such as dog meat trading and animal fighting, reinforcing that these acts are unacceptable. It proposes updated penalties for cruelty, addressing the inadequacies of the existing law, and ensures serious repercussions for syndicates and negligent public officials. The Bureau will gain administrative powers for quicker enforcement.

This legislative initiative represents a crucial step in evolving animal welfare governance in the Philippines. Poe is committed to protecting animals and ensuring their rights and welfare are upheld.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP