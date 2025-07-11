Daily Gospel, July 11

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 11, 2025, which is the Friday of the Fourteenth Week of Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 10, 7-15.

Jesus said to his Apostles: “As you go, make this proclamation: ‘The kingdom of heaven is at hand.’

Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, drive out demons. Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give.”

Do not take gold or silver or copper for your belts;

no sack for the journey, or a second tunic, or sandals, or walking stick. The laborer deserves his keep.

Whatever town or village you enter, look for a worthy person in it, and stay there until you leave.

As you enter a house, wish it peace.

If the house is worthy, let your peace come upon it; if not, let your peace return to you.”

Whoever will not receive you or listen to your words–go outside that house or town and shake the dust from your feet.

Amen, I say to you, it will be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrah on the day of judgment than for that town.”

Source: Dailygospel.org