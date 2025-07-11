Cebu BRT: Pam wants this done before funding expires in Sept. 2026

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Pamela Barcuatro has expressed her support on the need to complete the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBrt) project before funding expires in September 2026.

Baricuatro’s stand also aligns with the World Bank’s call to fast-track the project’s implementation.

“I can understand where the World Bank is coming from. I believe more than 10 years na ni (this is more than 10 years) (since funding was approved). In short, we’re stretching their patience,” the governor said.

Last July 1, the WB published an Implementation Status and Results Report, which downgraded the project’s progress to “unsatisfactory” and elevated its risk rating to high, especially with the loan package expiring by September 2026.

This meant that the possibility or likelihood of failing to achieve its outcome runs high.

Although the CBRT is a national government initiative in partnership with the Cebu City government—and began long before her term—Baricuatro said she wanted to see the project completed.

“I’ve always said, which I’ve been consistent since the campaign, we have to get the project finished,” the governor said.

No historical violations

Baricaution said the project should have already been completed since concerns that were earlier raised on the CBRT’s possible effects on historical sites along its route were already addressed.

Earlier, former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued a memorandum to cease and desist the construction of the CBRT bus station in front of the Capitol after citing alleged violations of heritage laws and encroachment on provincial property.

Garcia had also asked the management of the CBRT project to clear the remaining civil works along Osmena Boulevard, near the Capitol, that have encroached on provincial lands or she would require them to pay rent.

Quoting Capitol consultant on heritage affairs, Jobers Bersales, Baricuatro said that the project did not have any historical violations.

The governor also welcomed the news that the World Bank was open to simplifying and restructuring the project.

Major progress

In a report, the World Bank said that successful delivery of the BRT project depends on the strong collaboration between national agencies and Cebu’s new provincial and city leaders.

The World Bank has earlier warned national officials of the possibility that the US$141-million loan may lapse if major progress aren’t made soon.

Left with just 15 months before the funding expires, the Bank is urging local and national leaders to treat the matter with urgency.

