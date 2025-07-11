3 more Filipino crew members of MV Eternity C rescued – DMW

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac on Thursday confirmed that three more Filipino crew members of bulk carrier MV Eternity C were found safe, bringing the total number of rescued Filipino seafarers to eight.

“Sa ngayon meron good news, kasi umakyat na sa walo ‘yung nakitang mga Pilipino mula sa barkong Eternity C, mga tripulante ng Eternity C. In other words may tatlo pang nahanap kaya walo na sila ngayon. At hindi ko na i-disclose kung anong current location nila, but rest assured they are safe,” Cacdac said in an interview over Radyo Pilipinas.

(We have good news because the number of Filipinos rescued from the ship Eternity C has increased to eight. In other words, three more were found, so there are now eight of them. I will not disclose their current location, but rest assured they are safe.)

READ: 5 Filipino seamen, 1 Indian rescued from attacked cargo ship in Red Sea

The Liberian-flagged MV Eternity C, with 22 crew members including 21 Filipinos, was attacked with missiles and rocket-propelled grenades by the Houthi forces off the coast of Yemen on July 7.

Five Filipino seafarers were immediately rescued in the water as the vessel sank due to the damage it sustained.

READ: DMW: 2 ships with 38 Filipino seafarers attacked near Yemen

Cacdac said reports of three to four possible fatalities are still being verified, adding that this will only be confirmed as soon as the DMW is able to speak with the surviving seafarers.

Following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive, Cacdac assured the families of the seafarers that they will receive full assistance from the government, including regular updates and financial and psychosocial support.

read

“‘Take care of the families,’ ‘Yan ang sabi ng ating Pangulo, kaya’t nakakailang pagdaupang palad na tayo with all the families at kagabi, sinimulan na natin yung personal visits at isa-isahin natin silang dalawin para mabigyan sila ng kahit papaano ay comfort at assurance mula sa gobyerno,” Cacdac said.

(Take care of the families, ‘that’s what our President said, so we’ve communicating with all the families for a while now, and last night we started personal visits and we’ll visit them one by one to give them some comfort and assurance from the government) (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP