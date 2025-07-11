Cebu Capitol: Inspection uncovers ‘alarming conditions’ at CSBT

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An unannounced ocular inspection on Thursday afternoon, July 10, led to the discovery of the “alarming conditions” at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), the Cebu Provincial Government said.

In an advisory released on Friday morning, July 11, the Provincial Public Information Office said that Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s Chief of Staff Paulo Uy and Provincial Information Officer Ruben Licera saw the presence of fallen debris, dusty tiles and uncollected garbage in the facility.

“The inspection revealed alarming conditions, including fallen debris, dusty tiles, and scattered garbage throughout the terminal,” read part of the advisory.

It said that the inspection was under the director of Baricuatro following concerns raised on the current state of the Capitol-run facility.

Uy and Licera are set to report the outcome of their inspection when Baricuatro reports at the Capitol on Monday, after completing her leadership training in Manila.

“The Provincial Government remains firm in its commitment to provide efficient and people-centered public services throughout Cebu,” the provincial government said.

Earlier Baricuatro ordered the suspension of the collection of comfort room fees at the CSBT, while she also studies a plan to return to manual ticketing.

