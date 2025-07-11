Beyond Bean to Bar: Celebrating World Chocolate Day with a Local Twist with Auro Chocolate and Shangri-La Mactan

Chocolate has always had a way of bringing people together, but this year’s celebration at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu made it a little more meaningful, and a lot more local.

From bean to bar, from farm to plate, every chocolate served during the event told a story of empowerment, sustainability, and national pride.

In honor of World Chocolate Day, the luxury resort teamed up with Auro Chocolate, the Philippines’ fastest-growing bean-to-bar brand, to take guests on a decadent journey that went beyond indulgence.

Rooted in Nature and Sustainability

This wasn’t your typical chocolate tasting event. It was an experience thoughtfully curated with care, culture, and cacao. Chefs Charlene Castillo and King Edgardo Buño of Shangri-La Mactan led the celebration, offering guests an up-close look at the mindful craft behind chocolate-making, using none other than Auro’s internationally awarded chocolates. Each bite wasn’t just about flavour; it was a story of sustainability, craftsmanship, and pride in Filipino-grown produce.

But if the bold, tropical notes didn’t already make a lasting impression, the story behind every bar surely did.

“In the beginning, we noticed that American-processed chocolates were already using cacao beans from the Philippines, but there wasn’t a single Filipino-owned brand,” shared Auro Chocolate co-owner Mark Ocampo.

“What was really interesting was seeing how the main pasalubong was always dried mangoes. We asked ourselves, ‘Why is it just dried mangoes?’ Then we looked into the history of cacao in the Philippines and realised how deep our heritage really is. It didn’t make sense that we didn’t have a high-quality chocolate brand to call our own,” they added.

Auro’s Commitment to Cacao, Culture, and Community

What sets Auro Chocolate apart from most commercial brands is its roots, quite literally. The company works closely with farmers in Davao, where they source and produce their cacao beans within the same region. But the partnership goes beyond transactions. Auro has built a system where farmers aren’t just suppliers, they’re collaborators.

Through a model built on fair pricing, sustainable agriculture, and knowledge-sharing, Auro pays their partner farmers a premium of 10-15% above the global market rate set by the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO). It’s a practical move that not only uplifts farmer income but also raises the quality bar for the cacao itself.

Add to that their regular farm visits and training programs on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), financial literacy, and business management and you’ve got a company that’s deeply invested in long-term impact. Auro calls it “going beyond tree-to-bar,” and they mean every word.

In doing so, Auro continues to be recognized globally, not just for the flavour of their chocolate, but for the integrity of their process, one that blends innovation, sustainability, and Filipino identity.

For both Shangri-La Mactan and Auro Chocolate, this collaboration was a celebration of what’s possible when two brands, one rooted in world-class hospitality, the other in homegrown heritage, join forces to spotlight local talent, flavor, and craftsmanship.

It also reaffirmed Shangri-La Mactan's commitment to championing meaningful experiences that honour Filipino culture and support local producers.

Craving a taste of that story? You can bring it home! Auro Chocolate Bars are available at the main lobby shop of Shangri-La Mactan. More than just a treat, it’s a sweet symbol of how Filipino excellence thrives when hospitality and heart come together.