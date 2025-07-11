4th most wanted person in Central Visayas nabbed in Naga – Cebu cops

LAPU-LAPU City, Philippines —The 4th most wanted person in Central Visayas, who had evaded arrest for several years, was finally arrested on Thursday, July 10, in Naga City, southern city of Cebu.

Police in Cebu province withheld the arrested person’s identity, but described him in a statement as a man, who was wanted for multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

“The relentless crackdown against fugitives in the Cebu Province has claimed another major success after authorities captured one of the region’s most elusive suspects in Barangay Tagjaguimit, City of Naga,” said Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) in a post in its Facebook page.

It also described the arrested man as a person in the Top 4 most wanted list in the Central Visayas, Top 3 in the Cebu Province, and Top 2 in the City of Naga.

The CCPO also said that they finally caught the elusive suspect after an intelligence-driven operation led by the Naga City Police Station Tracker Team, who brought him into police custody.

The CPPO also said that the capture of the wanted person in Naga City was part of the broader push of the province’s police to get rid of criminals in Cebu.

This aligned with Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s stance on crimes in Cebu, the CPPO further said.

Police Colonel Christopher Bermudez, CPPO director, commended the police officers involved in the operation.

Bermudez also said in a statement that the arrest was part of the province’s wider effort to improve public safety.

