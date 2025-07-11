cdn mobile

Rainy Friday across PH — Pagasa

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency July 11,2025 - 10:12 AM

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – Almost all areas in the country are forecast to experience rains due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the weather bureau said Friday.

Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will experience occasional rains.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail across Mindanao, the rest of the Visayas, Metro Manila, Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, and Batangas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

The rest of Luzon will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. At the same time, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail across the northern and western sections of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) traced 2,030 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 3 a.m.

“It is far and has no direct effect on any part of the country,” PAGASA forecaster Loriedin Galicia said.

The LPA has a high potential to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.

However, Galicia said the LPA is not expected to enter PAR. (PNA)

