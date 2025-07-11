eGovPH app: Driver’s license renewal can now be done online

MANILA, Philippines – Drivers may now renew their license completely online following the launch of the online driver’s license renewal system (ODLRS) integrated with the eGovPH mobile application (app).

During the launch at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) Central Office in Quezon City on Thursday, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon said the new online system makes the renewal process easier and fixer-free.

READ: LTO appointment system set for driver’s license renewal in Cebu

“Hindi ka na kailangan pumunta sa LTO office. Hindi ka na mabibiktima ng fixers (You don’t need to go to the LTO. And you won’t be victimized by fixers),” Dizon said.

The LTO’s digitalization efforts are part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to improve online accessibility of government services.

The launch was made in cooperation with the DOTr and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

READ: LTO sets rules allowing vehicle owners to use temporary plates

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, said the digitalization of their services is intended to make all transactions in the LTO “fast and comfortable to all our clients.”

“We are continuing to evolve to further improve our digital services and expand the reach to all Filipinos even in abroad,” Mendoza said.

To renew a license through the eGovPH app, drivers would need to download and install the app on their smartphones, available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Once installed and the user is verified, they would need to find the NGA icon, click LTO, select “Online Driver’s Application,” and then “Renew Your Driver’s License.”

READ: LTO suspends licenses of 6 sports car drivers for racing in Tagaytay

The user would be asked to upload a photo of the front and back of their physical driver’s license; go through validation, review, and verification of details; and then have their photo taken that abides with the LTO’s required standard format.

In addition, renewal applicants can also have their medical examination online through the LTO ODLRS portal and book a telemedicine appointment.

The LTO’s online Driver’s Enhancement Program (DEP), a required five-hour education program, is available through the LTO ODLRS portal.

Applicants can also pay for their driver’s license renewal online.

Mendoza advised applicants to complete the medical examination and the DEP beforehand as these are requirements that they will need to upload as part of the online license renewal process.

Once the process is complete and the transaction is successful, the applicant’s driver’s license is already renewed, with an electronic driver’s license automatically generated and can be viewed in the eGovPH app.

Users may then choose to have their physical card delivered to their preferred address or have it ready for pick-up at the nearest LTO district office. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP