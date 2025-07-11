UC Webmasters unveil gymnastics training center

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters have added another pillar to their powerhouse athletic program with the official opening of their first-ever gymnastics training center, located at the UC Main Campus in downtown Cebu City.

The UC gymnastics training center was inaugurated and blessed on Thursday, July 10, marking a significant expansion of UC’s sports program, which is already known for excellence in basketball, table tennis, athletics, and swimming, among other sports.

UC athletic director Jessica Honoridez said the over P2-million facility was fully funded by UC president Atty. Augusto W. Go, with the help of his niece and gymnast granddaughters. The girls are training under head coach Darlene Dela Pisa, who now oversees the new UC gymnastics center.

READ:

“Atty. Go even suggested adding more equipment. Once we finish setting up the remaining areas, we’ll start bringing in more gear. He’s been very supportive, especially since his granddaughter is enrolled in our program. In fact, they personally selected the equipment when they bought them in China,” said Honoridez.

The UC gymnastics training center already features a complete lineup of standard gymnastics equipment, including a full-sized mat, rings, uneven bars, vault, pommel horse, parallel bars, springboard, high bar, and balance beam, among others.

One of the center’s main goals, according to Honoridez, is to help Central Visayas regain its former strength in gymnastics, particularly in the Palarong Pambansa. The region has struggled in recent years, a stark contrast to its previous dominance when it was represented by Dela Pisa’s earlier training program — which produced her daughter, 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa.

“I want our gymnasts to excel in the Cebu City Olympics, CVIRAA, and especially in the Palarong Pambansa. As you’ve seen, Central Visayas hasn’t performed well in recent Palaro editions, and a big part of that is the lack of proper equipment,” said Honoridez.

For Dela Pisa, who coincidentally celebrated her birthday on the day of the inauguration, the moment was deeply emotional.

“Dili ko katuo nga tinuod na ni. Mao na jud ni? During the blessing, I couldn’t help but cry. I never expected Atty. Go to be this supportive. I’m so thankful to him, his niece, and his granddaughters who continue to train under me,” she said.

Dela Pisa revealed that the UC gymnastics training center won’t just focus on developing UC’s current gymnasts, but will also welcome outsiders, specifically public school gymnasts who want to hone their skills.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP