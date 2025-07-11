SiloyIsWatching: Big cracks on the road

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For many Cebuanos living in the northern barangays, the road from Pit-os, Talamban in Cebu City to Cabangahan in Consolacion is part of their daily commute.

While most of us endure the bad traffic situations in some of our roads, commuters, and residents who pass by the road mentioned, are not bothered by traffic, but by its very bad condition.

Recently, a stretch of the roadway has been gaining attention online because of the danger it is imposing on motorists.

READ:

On July 8, concerned citizen and ka-Siloy Clint Tanilon shared photos and a video on Facebook of the worsening condition of this access street.

Cracks run deep across the pavement, the kind that rattle not only your tires but also your nerves.

“This road has turned into a danger zone, causing several accidents. Deep cracks and severe damage are putting motorists, commuters, and pedestrians at risk every day,” reads part of his FB post.

This access road is used by many: workers, residents, and students.

Ensuring road safety should be among the many important duties of our authorities.

Do you have some concerns in your area too? Don’t hesitate to let us know.

Send us a message here: https://m.me/cdndigital.