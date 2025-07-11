Cebuano referee makes history in NBA Summer League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines may still be waiting for a homegrown talent to make it big as an NBA player, but a Cebuano referee has already carved his name into the league’s history books.

Aaron Rey Canete, 29, has become the first Filipino referee invited to the NBA Summer League Basketball Referees Instructor Program, currently taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canete, a certified FIBA referee and a member of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), is the only Filipino included in the ongoing training program, one of the featured components of the NBA Summer League, which runs from July 9 to 20. The referees’ program, however, wraps up earlier on July 15.

It includes FIBA referees from other countries, and also officials from the NBA, G-League, and WNBA according to Canete, who officiates both 5×5 and 3×3 formats under FIBA.

Born and raised in Cebu, Canete began his career in grassroots tournaments before rising through the ranks. He has since officiated in major national leagues, including the NCAA, UAAP, and PBA.

While reaching the NBA hardwood as a full-time referee remains a long-term goal, Canete is keeping the dream alive.

His father, Rey Canete, SBP Region 7’s technical head, expressed pride in his son’s achievement. He shared that Ferdinand “Bong” Pascual, the only Filipino referee to officiate in the Olympics and FIBA World Cup personally endorsed Aaron for the program.

“If he’s blessed and lucky, he might get a shot at officiating NBA-sanctioned games. But there’s still a long road ahead,” Rey said.

