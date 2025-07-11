V-League Visayas: Cesafi champs set for tournament debut

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano volleyball fans are in for an action-packed weekend as the V-League Visayas resumes with 12 matches set at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) campus in Lahug.

Headlining the weekend action is the much-anticipated debut of the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) volleyball champions, the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters men’s squad.

The Lady Warriors, fresh off a confidence-boosting friendly match against the Cignal HD Spikers last July 6 at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak campus, will face the UC Lady Webmasters on Saturday, July 12, in the day’s final match at 7 p.m. It marks both teams’ first official outing in the tournament.

Earlier that afternoon, the UC Webmasters will take on USC’s men’s team at 1 p.m., also making their tournament debut.

Saturday’s opening match at 9 a.m. features the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats going up against the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons. Both squads are eager to notch their first win after dropping their respective openers last July 6.

The 11 a.m. game pits USJ-R against the host school USPF Panthers in another tightly matched showdown.

Three women’s division games will follow in the afternoon. The CIT-U Lady Wildcats and the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons will face off at 3 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. clash between USJ-R and USPF’s women’s squads.

The action continues on Sunday with six more matches scheduled from 9 a.m. through the afternoon.

Fans who want to catch the matches live can get tickets on-site: ₱100 for ringside and ₱50 for upper box seats.

