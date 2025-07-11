Zamboanga mom rushes to Argao after son climbs tree out of distress

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu —A mother’s love and concern know no distance, as a woman from Zamboanga Sibugay rushed to Cebu after her son was rescued in Argao town on Friday, July 11.

Mom travels overnight from Zamboanga after son’s 24-hour ordeal atop tree in Argao

The mother, identified only as “Maria,” traveled overnight from Zamboanga to Cebu after learning that her 24-year-old son, “Boy,” had spent 24 hours atop a mahogany tree in Argao due to emotional distress. To make the trip, she borrowed money and went straight to Argao upon arriving in Cebu.

Boy was rescued by personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Argao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), local police, and barangay officials. The rescue began on Thursday, July 10, and concluded at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 11. Snippets of the operation were shared on the Argao MDRRMO’s official Facebook page.

During the rescue, Boy was able to talk to his mother, wife, and six-year-old child. Hearing their voices helped convince him to safely come down from the tree.

Kent Rizon, head of the Argao MDRRMO, said their top priority was Boy’s safety, which is why they stayed with him throughout the 24-hour ordeal.

According to Maria, Boy had only been in Lapu-Lapu City for two weeks, living with his sibling and working to support his young child. She said he began to miss his family and experienced emotional struggles, which eventually led him to travel—without notice—to Taloot, Argao, where the incident occurred.

After being rescued, Boy was given food and brought to a room in Taloot Elementary School, where he finally calmed down. When Maria arrived and saw her son, the two embraced tightly. Maria cried as Boy reassured her that he was okay.

Maria now plans to bring Boy back home to Zamboanga and have him seen by doctors to ensure he receives the care he needs. /csl

