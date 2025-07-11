Mandaue buy-bust nets 18-yr-old woman with P20M worth of shabu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – An 18-year-old woman was arrested with over P20 million worth of suspected shabu recovered from her possession during a Mandaue City buy-bust early Friday, July 11.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Marie,” a resident of Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, was caught in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City, shortly after midnight.

Authorities seized approximately 3 kilograms of suspected shabu in the Mandaue buy-bust, with an estimated street value of P20.4 million.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), City Intelligence Unit (CIU), City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), Regional Intelligence Division (RID7), Philippine Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG7), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 7 (PDEA RO7).

According to police, Marie is classified as a high-value individual and is considered both a drug user and pusher.

She can allegedly distribute around 3 kilograms of shabu per week, primarily in Mandaue City.

MCPO spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro said the suspect does not have a prior criminal record. Authorities are still investigating the source of the illegal shabu in the Mandaue buy-bust.

Marie will face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. She is currently detained pending the filing of formal charges.

