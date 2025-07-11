Lapu-Lapu trains future priests in disaster preparedness

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — “Disaster risk governance does not only involve the community but also faith-based organizations.”

This was the message of Nagiel Bañacia, officer-in-charge of the Lapu-Lapu City Rescue and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), in an exclusive interview with Cebu Daily News Digital on Friday, July 11.

On Wednesday, July 9, Bañacia led a disaster risk reduction training for twelve seminarians, aiming to teach future priests how to respond in times of disaster.

The seminarians underwent a two-day field exposure where they observed how urban poor communities in Lapu-Lapu City manage disaster risks. They also received training in fire prevention, basic firefighting, and water survival.

According to Bañacia, these trainings were anchored on achieving United Nation’s sustainable development goals and the Laudato si’ (an encyclical letter) of the late Pope Francis.

Bañacia, a former seminarian himself, emphasized that churches and faith-based groups—including Muslims and other Christian denominations—should take part in disaster preparedness efforts, since they also serve the public.

“Among nakita nga kinahanglan ang simbahan manghilabot, muapil, kay ang giserbisyohan nato parehas ra man,” Bañacia said.

(We saw that the Church needs to get involved and take part because we serve the same people.)

He also noted that the challenges addressed in disaster risk governance are the same issues that priests may encounter in their parish communities.

“It’s a culture of disaster preparedness. Kabahin ang simbahan ani (The Church is part of this),” he said.

Bañacia explained that many people listen more to religious leaders than to government officials, making priests vital messengers in promoting preparedness.

“Sila ang musangyaw di lang sa Maayong Balita nga makalangit, isangyaw usab nila ang maayong buhat aron ang kinabuhi sa ilang mga parokyano mahimong hamugaway,” he added.

(They will proclaim not only the Good News that leads to salvation, but also promote good deeds so their parishioners may live more comfortably.)

Describing their disaster risk reduction programs as inclusive, Bañacia revealed that their training programs are available not just for Lapu-Lapu City’s catholic communities but as well as to other faiths as well.

Furthrermore, they also encourage the religious communities in Lapu-Lapu City to have their own community-managed disaster risk reduction programs. /csl

