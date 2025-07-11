From foe to partner: Tapales joins Inoue camp as sparring partner

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales has taken on a new role in the camp of his tormentor, Japanese boxing superstar Naoya “Monster” Inoue.

The former world champion confirmed in a Facebook post that he is now helping Inoue prepare for his next title defense against Murodjon Akhmadaliev, the current WBA interim junior featherweight champion.

Inoue, the reigning and undisputed junior featherweight king who holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO belts, is set to defend three of those titles (IBF, WBC, and WBO) on September 15 in Nagoya, Japan against Akhmadaliev.

Tapales is no stranger to Inoue. The two squared off in a high-profile unification bout in December 2023, where Tapales, then the IBF super bantamweight champion, was stopped in the 10th round by Inoue. That win cemented Inoue’s dominance in the division.

But for Tapales, joining Inoue’s camp is all business. and he’s not alone in this venture. His stablemate from Sanman Boxing, newly signed Criztian Pitt Laurente, is also part of the training camp. Both are currently working out at the famed Ohashi Gym in Yokohama.

This isn’t the first time Filipino boxers have been recruited to spar with Inoue. Cebuano talents like Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja and Pete Apolinar have also helped the Japanese star in previous camps.

Interestingly, Marlon Tapales remains a top contender in the division—ranked No. 2 by the WBC, No. 3 by the IBF, and No. 4 by the WBO. A rematch or title shot could be on the horizon if he continues his climb.

