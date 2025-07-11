Leyte PB questions why Mandaue infectious waste now in province

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Leyte’s Provincial Board plans to summon officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), its Environmental Management Bureau (EMB), and accredited waste hauler Cleanaway Philippines Inc. to explain the reported entry of medical and infectious waste from Mandaue City, Cebu into Leyte without prior consultation.

Fifth District Board Member and former Vice Governor Atty. Carlo Petilla-Loreto confirmed the move, raising alarm over the shipment of more than 300 drums of medical and infectious waste to Cleanaway’s treatment facility in Isabel, Leyte.

He stressed that the Provincial Government was not informed about the operation.

According to Loreto, the entry of waste from another province without local approval violates the Environmental Code of Leyte. Section 21 of the code requires that any project involving hazardous waste must secure the prior consent of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and undergo consultation with affected local government units.

He explained that if the waste had originated in Leyte, the process would have been different. But bringing in infectious waste from outside the province without proper coordination has triggered health and environmental concerns among residents.

The medical waste includes used syringes, blood-soaked bandages, broken fluorescent lamps, chemical containers, and other potentially infectious materials.

Loreto said residents have expressed concern over the sudden entry of infectious waste.

“Dili pud mi katubag intelligently sa mga residents in Leyte, which is why naghimo lang kog statement to say nga wala gyud niagi namo,” he said in a phone call interview on Friday, July 11, 2025.

In a statement, Cleanaway Philippines Inc. assured that its operations follow all required permits of the DENR-EMB.

“As a licensed TSD provider, we will manage the waste at our 5-hectare facility in LIDE, Isabel, Leyte—trusted by medical and industrial clients for years,” they said in a statement.

In an earlier interview on Wednesday, July 9, during the hauling, Cleanaway Philippines’ Michael Taduyo, Territory Sales Manager, said that the waste is treated through autoclaving, a sterilization process using pressurized steam to kill pathogens. Once sterilized, the waste is securely disposed of in Cleanaway’s five-hectare landfill facility in Isabel, Leyte, which has served both medical and industrial clients across the Visayas.

However, Loreto emphasized that compliance with national permits does not exempt anyone from respecting local laws, jurisdiction, and the need for assurance.

“This does not make sense kung dili ta pasabton, muingon lang nga giregulate sa DENR, naay papel, pero sa ato pod, how often gicheck ang processes ug system nila? Bisan unsa pa kahigh-tech, ug dili vigilant ang pagbantay, medyo naa gihapon mahitabo. There should be transparency,”

He added that the Provincial Board is coordinating with the DENR and the Department of Health (DOH) to seek clarification on the matter. While a formal hearing date has yet to be scheduled, letters to both agencies are being drafted.

Loreto reiterated that Leyte must not become a dumping ground for infectious waste from other provinces and emphasized that it would be better for Cebu to handle and treat its own waste to avoid spillage, infection, and unrest in host communities.

“This lack of engagement is deeply concerning—Leyte is not, and must never be treated as, a dumpsite for other LGUs,” Loreto said.

“Better siguro if nganha nalang Cebu ang basura so as to avoid danger, spillage, possible infection, and unrest,” he added.

The waste shipment stems from Mandaue City’s backlog of over 300 drums of medical waste, which had been left uncollected for a year after the closure of its former hauler, Pollution Abatement Systems Specialists, Inc.

Mandaue City Environment Office Head Archt. Aracelli Barlam earlier confirmed that the city contracted Cleanaway Philippines to address the backlog, citing that the firm is the only EMB-accredited hauler for hazardous waste in Regions 7 and 8.

