Lapu-Lapu’s solution to sinking islands: eco bricks

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Like many modern cities around the world, Lapu-Lapu City is facing a serious plastic waste problem. While individual efforts to manage plastic waste help, they can only go so far.

The reality is that many types of plastic are not recyclable. These often end up in landfills or open dumpsites, polluting land that could otherwise be used for agriculture, housing, or other productive purposes.

Even worse, plastics are now one of the most common forms of pollution. Discarded wrappers, bottles, and plastic bags are easy to spot—many of which have been featured in recent Siloy is Watching reports.

According to Nagiel Bañacia, officer-in-charge of Lapu-Lapu City Rescue and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), some island communities try to manage plastic waste by burying it in the sand. However, he explained that this method is ineffective, as the garbage often gets washed back into the sea during heavy rains or simply due to wave action.

So what can we do to keep plastics from overwhelming our communities? Are these materials truly unrecyclable? Should we resort to burning them, thereby risking even more environmental damage through toxic air pollution?

Fortunately, there’s a better, more sustainable solution: eco bricks — and Lapu-Lapu City Rescue has found a way to use them not just to manage waste, but also to support their disaster risk reduction efforts.

Eco Bricks for Disaster Risk Governance

Lapu-Lapu City Rescue’s eco brick program is part of its dynamic disaster risk governance. As Bañacia explained, disaster risk governance focuses on addressing the root causes of hazards. In this case, plastic pollution is seen as a contributing factor to flooding.

“What we’re doing is disaster risk governance,” Bañacia said in a mix of Cebuano and English. “We’re addressing the causes of disasters and hazards that can harm people and damage property. We do this for sustainable development.”

Now, innovative solutions like eco bricks are urgently needed as the world grapples with the escalating crisis of plastic pollution. But what exactly are eco bricks?

To put it simply, eco bricks are plastic bottles filled with other plastic materials—usually non-recyclables such as food wrappers, plastic bags, straws, and more.

The main purpose of eco bricks is to repurpose plastic waste that would otherwise end up in landfills, rivers, oceans, and seas—or in trash incinerators. These are materials that cannot be processed by traditional recycling systems due to contamination, mixed materials, or lack of recycling infrastructure.

According to Bañacia, a proper eco brick should be packed tightly and feel as solid as a real brick. The plastic materials inside should be clean and free of organic matter, which can degrade and compromise the brick’s structure.

Once completed, eco bricks can be used for various construction purposes. In fact, the city is already using them in a sea wall project on one of its islands.

Eco Brick Sea Wall in Caubian Island

Caubian Island, part of the Olango Island Group in Lapu-Lapu City, is facing a serious threat—it is slowly sinking.

“We have a project in Caubian Island,” Bañacia said. “Caubian is sinking because it’s not really an island, but a sandbar that has been heavily occupied. It’s vulnerable to the effects of climate change.”

To help protect the island, the city is building a sea wall. Eco bricks are being used as filler materials in the structure—an affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to corals or sea stones, which were previously used but are now discouraged due to their negative impact on marine ecosystems.

“We believe eco bricks are one of the innovations that can support our infrastructure projects,” Bañacia said. “It’s an eco-friendly solution for a sinking island.”

Sourcing Eco Bricks

Bañacia also shared how their office sources eco bricks. As part of their effort to reduce plastic waste, Lapu-Lapu City Rescue started phasing out single-use plastics within their office. They asked suppliers to avoid using styrofoam containers, promoted biodegradable utensils made of bamboo, and even encouraged staff to exchange reusable tumblers during their Christmas party.

Despite these efforts, some plastics still entered the office. That’s when Bañacia came up with the idea to repurpose them into eco bricks.

Besides producing eco bricks in-house, the city also receives them from schools. Both public and private schools in Lapu-Lapu City have incorporated eco brick-making into student projects.

One of their most successful initiatives is an eco brick barter program. In this setup, individuals—particularly persons with disabilities and 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) beneficiaries—can exchange 500 eco bricks for food items sourced from the city’s surplus relief goods.

Eco Bricks for Sustainable Disaster Resilience

By promoting eco brick-making, Lapu-Lapu City Rescue is working toward a long-term goal: a more sustainable and disaster-resilient community. Through this initiative, the city is turning one of its biggest environmental problems into a creative and practical solution.

“If your community is disaster-resilient, your sustainable development will continue,” Bañacia said.

