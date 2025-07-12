NBI nabs man selling fake CAAP licenses

By: Benjamin Pulta and Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency | July 12,2025 - 06:30 AM

MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested a man for allegedly selling fake Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) licenses.

In a press briefing on Friday, NBI spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin presented the suspect, Eddie Pleje, who was arrested by operatives of the NBI-Cavite North District Office (CAVIDO North) during an operation on July 8.

The operation stemmed from a request for assistance from the CAAP Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) about the prevalent online transaction involving the selling of pilot licenses and other certifications supposedly issued by the CAAP.

NBI-CAVIDO North agents, together with CAAP personnel, conducted an entrapment operation in a mall in Manila, resulting in the arrest of Pleje and the confiscation of fake CAAP licenses for pilot and aircraft mechanic.

Pleje was presented for inquest proceedings before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of Article 172 paragraphs 1 and 2 (Falsification by Private Individuals and Use of Falsified Documents) of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) in relation to Republic Act 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012), and Article 315 paragraph 2 (a) (Estafa) of the RPC.

“An individual or group of individuals could acquire CAAP license without possessing the necessary skills and government regulatory requirements in exchange of certain amount of money. This exploitation of fake CAAP license poses potential aviation accident, which is detrimental to the national interest due to high-risk stake involving aviation,” the NBI said.

Meanwhile, CAAP condemned the selling of fake CAAP licenses and aircraft maintenance licenses.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the National Bureau of Investigation for their swift and effective action in uncovering this fraudulent scheme,” the CAAP said in a statement.

It reminded that aspiring aviators must undergo a stringent process of training and certification as prescribed under the Philippine Civil Aviation Regulations and aligned with international aviation safety standards. (PNA)

