Duterte house arrest not possible after Rome statute exit — lawmaker

NASUGBU, Batangas — A house arrest for former president Rodrigo Duterte can only be possible if his administration did not pull out of the Rome statute that created the International Criminal Court (ICC), a lawmaker said on Friday.

In a statement, Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon reminded Senator Alan Peter Cayetano — who authored a Senate resolution calling on the Philippine government to seek Duterte’s interim release from the ICC while awaiting trial — that negotiations can only be done if a country is a member-state.

Duterte pulled out of the Rome statute in March 2018, leading to the Philippines leaving the ICC’s fold a year after. Cases against Duterte however were still tackled, leading to his arrest, because the ICC has jurisdiction over issues that occurred before the country’s withdrawal.

“Non-party states, such as the Philippines, are under no obligation to cooperate with the International Criminal Court, including matters relating to the interim release of detained persons. The obligation to cooperate with the ICC ceased on 17 March 2019, one year after the pronouncement of former President Rodrigo Duterte that the Philippines is withdrawing from the Rome Statute,” Ridon said.

“To be clear, if the Duterte government did not exit the Rome Statute, an interim release to the Philippines, or a house arrest within a foreign PH facility, would have been a real possibility. This is not a possibility today as a result of the former President’s decision to withdraw from the ICC,” he added.

Ridon also reminded Cayetano that it was the senator, who was Duterte’s Foreign Affairs secretary, who said that the decision to pull out of the ICC is a “principled stand against those who politicize and weaponize human rights.”

Same sentiments

ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio aired the same sentiments, adding that Cayetano’s resolution is only an attempt to give Duterte’s supporters what they want to hear — even if it is not possible.

“Yet another senator playing to the gallery, telling Duterte supporters what they want to hear to rally the faithful and keep them agitated. No matter that the proposal to have Duterte detained in the Philippine embassy in The Hague is a non-starter, since the ICC will only consider interim release to a member state,” Tinio said.

“Too bad for him now, since Duterte himself caused the Philippines to withdraw from the ICC. Or does the senator expect special treatment for Duterte from the ICC? In which case it’s not going to happen,” he added.

In his resolution, Cayetano proposed an arrangement with the ICC, wherein the court’s Pre-Trial Chamber can prescribe arrangements that would result in a modified House arrest — with restrictions on movement, possibly staying at a particular address, prohibition of contact with victims or witnesses, and compliance with summons.

Cayetano said that Duterte’s “deteriorating health attributed to old age and prolonged isolation,” while in detention may severely impact his emotional and physical well-being.

Aside from Cayetano’s resolution, Senator Robinhood Padilla said he has drafted a resolution signed by allies Sens. Christopher “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, calling on the government to bring back Duterte.

But former senator and now Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima said last Tuesday that the resolution is a mere attempt at political posturing, adding that the Philippine government has no power to order Duterte’s return.

Last March 11, after coming home from Hong Kong, Duterte was stopped from leaving the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 as local authorities assisted the International Criminal Police Organization in enforcing the ICC’s arrest order.

The warrant was issued due to complaints for the crime against humanity of mass murder, due to his role in his administration’s drug war.

While Duterte was praised for addressing the country’s drug problem, there were concerns from human rights advocates early on that there were rights disregarded in the implementation of the drug war.

After his administration, different bodies have initiated different investigations of the drug war, particularly allegations of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the conduct of police operations, like Oplan Tokhang.

Oplan Tokhang, a portmanteau of Visayan words ‘toktok’ or to knock, and ‘hangyo’ or to plead, was a project of Dela Rosa — Duterte’s close ally and his first Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

Despite Tokhang being just about knocking on doors, there were incidents where innocent individuals were killed during drug busts. In August 2017, 17-year-old Kian delos Santos was killed despite not being the original target of the anti-drug operation in Caloocan City. He was shot point-blank even if camera footage showed him pleading for his life. /With reports from Nelson Jr. Caparas, INQUIRER.net trainee

