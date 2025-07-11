PH Chess squad bags 13 medals in ASEAN+ Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine national chess team delivered a strong performance at the 23rd ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championships, collecting a total of 13 medals as the tournament wrapped up on Friday, July 11, in Penang, Malaysia.

Competing against over 360 players from 20 countries across Southeast Asia, the Filipino woodpushers bagged five golds, four silvers, and four bronzes — all in the standard event.

Leading the charge was Cebuano veteran International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, the only double-gold medalist of the delegation. IM Mascariñas, one of the founding players of the PCAP champion team, the Toledo Xignex Trojans, topped both the individual and team events in the seniors 65 division. He teamed up with fellow IM Efren Bagamasbad to clinch gold in the seniors 65 team event.

Another gold came from the trio of Grandmaster (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr., IM Angelo Young, and Arena Grandmaster (AGM) Edmundo Gatus, who ruled the seniors 50 team event.

In the youth divisions, Kassie Nunez emerged champion in the girls under-8 category, while Women’s National Master (WNM) Franchesca Largo secured the top spot in the women’s under-20.

The country’s silver medalists were FIDE Master (FM) Mark Jay Bacojo (under-20), IM Young and GM Antonio (seniors 50), and FM Christian Gian Karlo Arca (under-18).

Bronze medals went to WNM Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian (under-20); the girls under-12 team of WNM Mary Jannele Tan, Thea Grace Clar, and Millery Gen Subia; the under-12 team of Sebastian Damonsong, Neil Angelo Balines, and Henrick Marello Bolanos; and the under-16 trio of John Peter Cabales, Marc Justinn Fua, and Art Noblijas.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP