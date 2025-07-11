Pam Baricuatro now heads PDP-Laban council in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro now heads the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) – Laban council in Cebu.

Baricuatro took her oath as an official member of PDP in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Friday. Alongside this, she was also named as the party’s Cebu Provincial Council president.

“I am officially the provincial council president of PDP Laban for the province of Cebu,” she posted on Facebook.

Baricuatro ran under the banner of the Duterte-led PDP during the 2025 elections.

She officially assumed governorship in the country’s most populous province on June 30, also marking her first stint in politics. She defeated former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia by amassing over 1.1 million votes.

In July, she promised to work with the national government, regardless of their political allegiance.

“As I’ve said earlier now, this is going to be a colorless administration,” Baricuatro told reporters then.

“My priority really is the province and the people. So, everybody knows that I’m a Duterte supporter. That’s in the heart. But we have to work,” she added.

