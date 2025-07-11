cdn mobile

Rodex Piala set to fight in “Engkwentro 16” boxing event in Cebu

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 11,2025 - 08:26 PM

piala

Rodex Piala (left) during his fight last February 8 at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino. | By Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning WBO Oriental super featherweight champion Rodex “The Tank” Piala returns to action on July 26 as he headlines the 16th installment of the “Engkwentro” boxing series by ARQ Sports at the Kalunasan Covered Court.

Piala, 30, will square off against journeyman Renan Portes in a non-title main event featuring top fighters from the ARQ Boxing Stable.

A proud Cebuano, Piala made a name for himself in the local boxing scene after capturing the WBO Oriental title last February 8 with a dominant unanimous decision win over China’s Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

The win improved his record to 11 wins, one loss, and one knockout — enough to mark him as one of the top Cebuano prospects to watch.

Standing in his way is the gritty Portes of Bukidnon. The 33-year-old veteran is coming off a bounce-back TKO win over Ryan Rey Ponteras last March in Davao City, snapping a two-fight skid. He holds a record of 14 wins, 18 losses, and seven knockouts.

Also seeing action on the card are fellow ARQ prospects Speedy Boy Acope (5-1, 3 KOs), Angelus Pilapil (5-0, 3 KOs), and veteran Rodel Wenceslao (23-19-2, 12 KOs).

