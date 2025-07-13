Nutrition Month: Thousands of children in Cebu still malnourished

(After zooming in on Barangay Lorega San Miguel—the Cebu City barangay with the highest malnutrition rate—CDN Digital now widens the lens to see the bigger picture. As new data shows, Lorega’s crisis reflects a broader, deeper issue spanning the entire province and its urban cities.)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thousands of children across Cebu are stunted, wasted, or underweight, despite living in one of the country’s most developed provinces. Economic clout and rapid urban expansion have done little to shield the island’s youngest citizens from a long-standing crisis: malnutrition.

In 2024, Cebu Province posted the second-highest prevalence of child malnutrition in Central Visayas, while its three highly urbanized cities—Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu—ranked only slightly lower.

The data lays bare a noticeable divide that prosperity has not translated into nourishment, and progress has yet to reach every household, every child.

With fresh data from the 2024 Operation Timbang Plus (OPT Plus), this report shines a spotlight on the broader landscape, examining how Cebu Province and its tri-cities compare across the region’s key malnutrition indicators.

Cebu Province: Persistent malnutrition amid growth

For Cebu Province, the picture is especially concerning. The province ranked second among all provinces and cities in Central Visayas across all malnutrition indicators, a position it has held with alarming consistency.

The prevalence of underweight children in the province is recorded at 3.64 percent, with stunting at 8.67 percent and wasting at 1.42 percent.

Even in the area of overweight and obesity, often linked with lifestyle and urban affluence, the province still ranks second, with 2.58 percent of children aged 0 to 59 months classified as overweight or obese. That figure translates to over 4,900 children.

This situation, said NNC-7 Nutrition Program Coordinator Dr. Parolita Mission, stems from long-standing structural inequalities.

“Ang atong ranking man gud by province, mao na ang Cebu Province ang ni-rank as No. 2 in all indicators,” she said.

“Even if the LGU is rich, kung ang mga tawo lisod gihapon, walay capacity to buy food, it reflects on the children’s nutritional status,” Mission added.

Mission explained that despite Cebu Province’s wealth, the economic gap among its residents remains stark.

“Daghan ra gihapon ang mga pamilya nga dili makakaon ug sakto kada adlaw,” she added.

Cebu City: Better, but still burdened

Compared to Cebu Province, Cebu City performs slightly better in most indicators but still ranks within the top half of Central Visayas LGUs in terms of prevalence.

Its stunting rate is at 4.01 percent, underweight at 1.70 percent, and wasting at 0.88 percent. Meanwhile, the prevalence of overweight and obesity in the city is also at 1.70 percent, affecting 1,367 children.

But while the numbers are lower, the burden remains. Cebu City is ranked 77th out of 132 LGUs in the region in overall malnutrition prevalence, at 6.96 percent.

For Mission, this reinforces the reality that urban areas may show better data but suffer from pockets of deep nutritional crisis, especially in depressed communities like Barangay Lorega.

“We are concerned with stunting tungod kay naa gyud siyay detrimental effect sa optimal development of a child,” Mission said. “Fifty percent of the brain mass can be lost. So kung dili siya kasabot sa teacher, mag-drop out, then ma-reduce iyang potential for employment. The cycle of poverty continues.”

First 1,000 days

Mission emphasized that the First 1,000 Days, from conception to a child’s second birthday, represent the most critical window of opportunity to address malnutrition.

“Actually, we are concerned with stunting because it has a detrimental effect on the optimal development of a child,” she stressed. “Based on studies, if we intervene during the First 1,000 Days of a child’s life, recovery is possible, including improvements in height.”

She described their comparison of brain scans between stunted and non-stunted children.

“We compared the brain of a normal child to that of a stunted child: the brain mass was absent. So you can just imagine—if the brain mass is smaller, how can they process information?”

According to UNICEF, a child who is well-nourished during this 1,000-day window is ten times more likely to survive childhood illnesses such as pneumonia, diarrhea, or ear infections.

They are also more likely to have better school attendance, higher academic performance, and increased chances of gainful employment, up to 20 percent higher.

Dr. Mission broke the 1,000 days into key intervention stages:

Prenatal phase: Early detection, support

The first 270 days (nine months of pregnancy) are crucial. Pregnant women need timely prenatal checkups, ideally in the first trimester and at least two more visits in the last trimester.

“We really push for this so we can catch them early. Sometimes, they only go when they are about to give birth,” she said.

Pregnant mothers must also complete a full course of 180 iron-folic acid tablets to improve their iron status.

“If you have low iron, you feel weak because your mind cannot process information well due to a slow supply of hemoglobin and lack of oxygen,” Mission explained.

Proper nutrition counseling during pregnancy is essential. Expectant mothers need an additional 200 kilocalories daily, equivalent to one healthy snack, and must be guided on dietary intake and the importance of breastfeeding.

The government, through the National Nutrition Council, supports this through programs like Tutok Kainan, which provides supplemental food to pregnant women.

Birth to 6 months: Exclusive breastfeeding

Once the child is born, exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months becomes the next vital step.

Mission called breastmilk the “power milk” and highlighted the critical importance of colostrum, the nutrient-rich first milk, for immunity and growth.

6 months to 2 years: Complementary feeding, supplements

From six months onward, children require nutrient-dense complementary foods in addition to continued breastfeeding.

However, Mission pointed out that the quality of complementary food in communities remains poor.

“Based on my analysis, the quality of complementary food is poor—it is not nutrient-dense,” she said. “What we encourage is thick lugaw with monggos and dilis. But what is happening? Children are only given the watery part or broth of the lugaw—just to fill their stomachs.”

There are even reports of caregivers offering coffee to children, unaware of its adverse effects on the brain due to caffeine being a stimulant.

Monitoring, Community Involvement

To monitor these efforts, NNC-7 has empowered Barangay Nutrition Committees to track the progress of children in the First 1,000 Days.

“They monitor children within the First 1,000 Days, especially those who are underweight, to see if they are improving,” Mission said.

Mandaue City: Mixed outcomes

Mandaue City shows a mixed picture. Its stunting and underweight rates, 4.18 percent and 2.06 percent, respectively, are slightly higher than Cebu City’s, though still lower than the province’s.

Wasting is at 0.75 percent. Its overweight and obesity prevalence is 1.26 percent, ranking it sixth regionally. Overall, it is ranked 95th among 132 LGUs, with a total malnutrition prevalence of 5.46 percent.

Lapu-Lapu City: Low prevalence, emerging risks

Lapu-Lapu City, meanwhile, posted the lowest malnutrition prevalence among the four Cebu localities. Underweight children were just 0.93 percent, stunting at 1.70 percent, wasting at 0.49 percent, and overweight and obesity at a minimal 0.34 percent.

Overall, it ranked 116th in the region, with a total malnutrition rate of 2.32 percent.

Despite these seemingly positive numbers, Mission warned that urbanized areas are facing new dangers.

“Actually, in the past, makadungog lang ka nga gi-atake kung mag-edad na’g mga singkwenta o saysenta. Pero lately, naa koy case—26 years old,” she shared. “Naa na tay mga bata nga hypertensive. Lifestyle gyud ni.”

Region-wide decline

The data for Central Visayas as a whole offers reason for cautious optimism. The 2024 OPT Plus recorded a regional decline across all forms of malnutrition: stunting down from 7.2 to 6.7 percent; wasting from 1.4 to 1.3 percent; underweight from 3.2 to 3.0 percent; and overweight from 2.11 to 2.0 percent.

“Hopeful sad ta nga sa 2025, naa gihapon tay continuous decline,” said Mission. “Nag-bounce back ta pag-2023, then starting there, nagbalik ta sa atong continuous decline.”

Mission attributed these improvements to a combination of LGU involvement, better implementation of community programs, and increased awareness around nutrition.

Still, she cautioned that long-term strategies must remain in place.