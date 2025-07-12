Daily Gospel, July 12

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 12, 2025, which is the Saturday of the Fourteenth Week of Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, July 11

Daily Gospel, July 9

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 10, 24-33.

Jesus said to his Apostles: “No disciple is above his teacher, no slave above his master.

It is enough for the disciple that he become like his teacher, for the slave that he become like his master. If they have called the master of the house Beelzebul, how much more those of his household!

Therefore do not be afraid of them. Nothing is concealed that will not be revealed, nor secret that will not be known.

What I say to you in the darkness, speak in the light; what you hear whispered, proclaim on the housetops.

And do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul; rather, be afraid of the one who can destroy both soul and body in Gehenna.

Are not two sparrows sold for a small coin? Yet not one of them falls to the ground without your Father’s knowledge.

Even all the hairs of your head are counted.

So do not be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.

Everyone who acknowledges me before others I will acknowledge before my heavenly Father.

But whoever denies me before others, I will deny before my heavenly Father.”

Source: Dailygospel.org