‘Habagat’ to continue to dampen most parts of PH
MANILA – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to dampen most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.
Occasional rains will be experienced over Western Visayas, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.
Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, Mindanao, Central Luzon, the Bicol Region, Pangasinan, and the rest of the Visayas, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.
READ:
Habagat kills 1 in Cebu, heavy rains to persist
2 LPAs outside PAR not affecting PH, but habagat to bring rain
Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.
The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.
The whole archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.