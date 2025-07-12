cdn mobile

‘Habagat’ to continue to dampen most parts of PH

By: Jose Cielito Reganit - Philippine News Agency | July 12,2025 - 07:27 AM

Habagat rains

(PNA file photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to dampen most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

Occasional rains will be experienced over Western Visayas, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, Mindanao, Central Luzon, the Bicol Region, Pangasinan, and the rest of the Visayas, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

READ:

Habagat kills 1 in Cebu, heavy rains to persist

2 LPAs outside PAR not affecting PH, but habagat to bring rain

 

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The whole archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Habagat, PH weather
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.