Oslob church now affiliated with historic church in Rome

OSLOB, Cebu — A parish church dedicated to the Immaculate Conception in Oslob town south of Cebu has been officially affiliated with the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.

The designation establishes a bond of affinity between the two churches, one in Rome and another in a town 119 kilometers south of Cebu City which is the Immaculate Conception Parish.

The Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome is one of four major basilicas in founded by Pope Liberius in 352 AD. It is believed to be the first church in Rome dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

The late Pope Francis would often visit the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major before and after a trip abroad. Here he prays and entrusts his concerns to the icon of Mary known as Salus Populi Romani (Health of the Roman People).

Less than 48 hours after he was elected pope on May 8, 2025, Pope Leo stepped out of the Vatican to visit the Basilica to pray before the icon of the Virgin and offer prayers for Pope Francis who is entombed there.

Oslob is an agricultural town with a population of over 30,000. Its main church is dedicated to the Immaculate Conception. Established by the Augustinians in 1599 as a visita of Carcar, it became an independent parish in 1847. The present day church is made of wood and cut coral stones.

The parish priest of the church in Oslob, Fr. Jonald M. Concha initiated the petition affiliation and endorsed by Cebu Archbishop José Palma. The petition which was coursed through the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila was granted by the Archpriest of the Major Basilica and took effect on March 4, 2025.

The spiritual bond of affinity between the Papal Basilica in Rome and the Immaculate Conception Parish in Oslob town, Cebu will be marked by a Eucharistic celebration on August 2, 2025 to be presided by a representative of Archbishop Charles Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines and Cebu Archbishop Jose S. Palma. The mass in Oslob will anticipate the of Feast of the Dedication of Sta. Maria Maggiore on August 5.

A marker that will display the official documents of affiliation will be installed for visitors and pilgrims to see at the Oslob church. The image of Mary Salus Populi Romani brought directly from Rome will also be enthroned.

As an affiliate church, the parishioners of Oslob and pilgrims will participate in the spiritual life of the basilica including its liturgical celebrations and devotional practices.

Overjoyed and grateful for the recognition, Fr. Jonald Concha said, “This affiliation is a blessing for our parish and a reminder of our shared commitment to spreading the Gospel and serving our community.”

