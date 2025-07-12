No winners in Friday’s Ultra Lotto 6/58, Megalotto 6/45 draws

By: Jason Sigales - Inquirer.net | July 12,2025 - 08:23 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The were no winners in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 and Megalotto 6/45 draws Friday night.

The 6/58 combination of 12-29-41-24-25-38 had a P206.34 million jackpot prize at stake, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

The Megalotto 6/45 combination of 25-27-24-33-35-08, meantime, had a jackpot prize of P13.82 million.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot of for a P223.72-million jackpot.was last bagged by a lone bettor on April 6.

Meanwhile, the Megalotto 6/45 draw was most recently won also by a lone bettor last July 2 (P43.13-million).

The next Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw will be on Sunday, while the next Megalotto 6/45 draw will be on Monday.

