Argao, Cebu SKF Pres. jailed for killing a man over jealousy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jealousy allegedly promoted the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation President of Argao, Cebu to kill a man Friday night while in a restobar in Brgy. Poblacion.

According to the police, Mark Alphonsus Villamora will face murder charge for killing Angelo Amarillo.

Police Major Janus Giangan, chief of Argao Police Station, said that Villamora, who is a resident of Brgy. Lamacan, was angry after he learned that a girl whom he got pregnant was still in a relationship with her boyfriend, Amarillo.

“Ang longtime uyab sa victim namabdos sa suspect, unya giangkon ra gyapon sa victim..,” said

(She is a longtime girlfriend of the victim and the suspect got her pregnant, but the victim still chose to have her and her baby.)

Giangan said that the two men crossed path in a restobar in Brgy. Poblacion at around 11:16 p.m. on Friday and started to argue.

During the argument, Villamora allegedly pulled a caliber .9mm pistol and shot Amarillo several times, hitting him on the head and other parts of his body.

Amarillo died before reaching the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital.

Villamora, on the other hand, tried to escape but was later on arrested by the responding policemen.

Giangan said they recovered nine fired cartridge cases, two fired bullets, one deformed slug, and a fragment at the crime scene.

