Mikel Rama pushes ordinance for free legal aid to marginalized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Soon, residents of Cebu City may no longer need to travel far or pay hefty legal fees to seek justice.

Under a proposed ordinance authored by neophyte Councilor Mikel Rama, free legal help may soon be available right in the barangays.

Rama, the newly appointed chairman of the City Council’s committee on laws and styling, has filed a landmark measure to institutionalize the Cebu City Legal Aid Program (CCLAP), that seeks to bring legal services to the community level by establishing Barangay Legal Aid Desks (BLADs) and a dedicated City Legal Aid Office (CLAO).

“Many residents of Cebu City, especially the poor, elderly, displaced, and marginalized, continue to face legal problems without access to professional legal assistance due to cost, distance, or lack of information,” read part of Rama’s draft ordinance.

The proposed measure, set for deliberation on Tuesday, July 15, during the council’s regular session, outlines the structure and scope of CCLAP.

It is anchored on the constitutional guarantee of free legal access for all and builds on recent Supreme Court policies requiring pro bono work from lawyers and supervised legal practice by law students.

Bridging the gap in legal access

Despite national programs like the Unified Legal Aid Service (ULAS) and the Clinical Legal Education Program (CLEP), many Cebuanos, especially the indigent, elderly, victims of abuse, and displaced persons, still struggle to get legal help due to cost, distance, or lack of awareness. The proposed ordinance aims to bridge this gap.

At the heart of the measure is the creation of Barangay Legal Aid Desks, which will be launched in select pilot barangays before expanding citywide.

These desks will offer free legal consultations, referrals, and basic legal education services to walk-in clients.

The program also proposes the establishment of a City Legal Aid Office under the City Legal Office, which will coordinate legal aid delivery, manage volunteer deployment, and ensure compliance with national guidelines.

Rama’s proposed ordinance mandates the city government to allocate funds for BLAD operations, volunteer lawyer honoraria, training, and logistical support.

Backed by lawyers and law schools

The CCLAP is designed as a collaborative model involving the Integrated Bar of the Philippines–Cebu City Chapter (IBP) and CLEP-accredited law schools within the city.

Under the proposed measure, the IBP will maintain a roster of lawyers fulfilling their ULAS-mandated 60-hour pro bono requirement and assist in deploying them to barangay desks or supervise CLEP students in handling actual cases.

Participating law schools, meanwhile, will send qualified law student practitioners to assist clients under lawyer supervision, in compliance with the Revised Law Student Practice Rule.

A Cebu City Legal Aid Coordinating Committee (CLACC), chaired by the City Legal Officer and composed of key partners from the IBP, DSWS, civil society, and law schools, will oversee the program’s implementation and evaluation.

Pilot and monitoring

If approved, Rama’s proposed measure will mandate a one-year pilot run in at least three barangays, with midterm and final evaluations submitted to the City Council to inform full citywide rollout.

Eligible beneficiaries include indigent individuals, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, abuse victims, and vulnerable residents, following guidelines from the DSWD and Rule 141 of the Rules of Court.

An annual Legal Aid Report will be submitted to the City Council by the CLAO, detailing statistics on services rendered, beneficiaries served, lawyer and student participation, and policy recommendations.

