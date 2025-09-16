Helping MSMEs grow: How reliable power supports Cebu’s economy

When the lights go out, business stops.

When the lights go out, business stops.

For many micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Cebu, even a brief power interruption can mean spoiled goods, delayed services, and lost income. As the province grows into a more dynamic economic hub, business leaders agree that access to stable and affordable electricity is no longer just a necessity; it is a core component of survival, competitiveness, and growth.

Energy security has become a growing concern in Cebu, especially in Mandaue City, long considered the province’s industrial hub.

Mark Anthony Ynoc, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), cited figures from the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) showing that Cebu’s local generation capacity stands at 1,123 MW, while peak demand has already reached 1,223 MW.

This gap, he explained, strains existing infrastructure and increases the risk of future disruptions, especially as industries expand and demand continues to rise.

To address this, MCCI is backing strategic solutions such as expanding local generation capacity, diversifying energy sources, strengthening transmission infrastructure, and promoting efficiency across all levels of consumption.

One of the most critical of these solutions is the expansion of Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI), a baseload power plant that helps anchor Cebu’s energy supply. By ensuring reliable, around-the-clock electricity, TVI’s expansion supports MSMEs by keeping supply stable and prices competitive.

Complementing this are upcoming solar developments and completed transmission upgrades like the Cebu-Negros-Panay Backbone Project and the Cebu-Bohol Interconnection, which enhance stability and power-sharing across the Visayas. The Cebu-Bohol link alone has added 600 MW of transfer capacity.

“With strategic investments like solar projects, coal plant expansion, and continued improvements in infrastructure, Cebu is better positioned to address its power needs this summer while ensuring a stable and reliable supply,” Ynoc told CDN Digital.

Why reliable, affordable energy matters to MSMEs

If the stakes are high for large industries, they are even higher for MSMEs, which make up about 99% of registered businesses in Cebu.

For them, every spike in rates, every brownout, and every inefficiency directly affects sustainability, profitability, and survival.

Jay Yuvallos, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), emphasized the need to view power through a balanced lens, where reliability, quality, and cost are interconnected factors that must work together for energy to be sustainable and effective.

“This is crucial for our MSMEs because it impacts profitability, sustainability, and overall competitiveness. Incidents such as outages do not just mean lost productivity, they can mean spoiled inventory, disrupted services, and damaged customer relationships. Hence, understanding both the costs and potential savings associated with different energy sources and consumption patterns allows our MSMEs to make informed decisions that optimize their operations and contribute to a more sustainable outlook,” Yuvallos explained.

Yuvallos said that understanding the entire energy process—from generation to billing—helps businesses manage resources more efficiently. To support MSMEs, the Cebu Chamber launched the Utilities Alliance – Power, which promotes transparency, collaboration, and consumer education.

In partnership with Visayan Electric, the Department of Energy (DOE), and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the alliance is rolling out an information and education campaign.

“This isn’t just about providing information, it’s about empowering consumers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their energy use,” he noted.

The program offers training for households, MSMEs, and industries. For MSMEs, it focuses on energy efficiency, outage preparedness, and renewable options such as the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).

It also advocates for barangay-level solar projects, shared renewable energy for MSMEs, and contingency measures to minimize the impact of outages.

“This integrated strategy is more than a response to challenges—it’s a roadmap for turning Cebu’s energy landscape into a competitive advantage,” Yuvallos said.

Enabling MSME resilience

Cebu’s energy challenges are also being addressed by large-scale developers such as SM Investments Corporation (SMIC), whose malls host thousands of MSMEs.

SMIC president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio acknowledged the direct effect of outages and high power costs on small businesses.

“Yes. Prolonged outages and surging electricity costs can significantly affect MSME performance,” he said in an email interview. “These disruptions impact customer experience and foot traffic, while high power rates push some tenants to reduce consumption, which may limit operational capacity. Over time, this can impact sales, tenant retention, and overall mall appeal.”

To counter this, SM has intensified its energy efficiency initiatives, from LED lighting and centralized air-conditioning to solar photovoltaic systems that ease peak demand during high-cost periods.

It is also testing sub-metering systems to help tenants monitor and manage their consumption. Through MSME programs, SM teaches sustainability, promotes energy-saving appliances, and provides tools that reduce costs.

“Energy efficiency should not be viewed as a cost center,” DyBuncio emphasized. “It should be seen as a driver of operational savings and business resilience.”

Looking ahead, SM is developing scalable models that allow MSMEs to benefit from shared renewable energy solutions. It also supports broader access to sustainable energy through clean energy investments (e.g., Philippine Geothermal Production Company) and financing programs via BDO.

“An empowered MSME ecosystem is one where businesses have access to clean, affordable power; tools to manage their consumption; and support from developers and institutions. We imagine Cebuano MSMEs operating in energy-smart spaces, drawing from shared renewable sources, and accessing financing to upgrade their equipment,” the company executive said when asked how he sees the business community in terms of energy sustainability.

Cebu MSMEs turn to innovation, efficiency

On the ground, many MSMEs are adopting practical solutions to manage energy costs.

For The Bakery Boutique, known for its milk cheese donuts and desserts, reliable electricity is essential.

“Stable and affordable electricity is essential to our daily operations from baking our signature milk cheese donuts to preparing chilled drinks and chocolate bars,” said Joan Paula Zanoria, business development manager. “Lower energy costs directly reduce our overhead, allowing us to expand production, explore new product lines, and grow sustainably.”

The bakery invested in a generator to ensure continuity during outages. “This has been a crucial backup during power outages, allowing us to continue operations from baking to order fulfillment without delay,” she added.

However, not all MSMEs have the resources to invest in backup power solutions like generators. This explains why reliable in-island power is vital for small businesses that lack backup options.

To cope with rising costs, they optimized production by batching baking schedules, maximizing chiller use, and managing inventory. “It’s not so much about confidence, but more about staying motivated despite rising costs. We’ve become more strategic in planning our production—batching our baking schedules, optimizing the use of our chillers for drinks and chocolate products, and managing inventory so we can continue delivering freshly made treats while controlling expenses.”

She also advocated for incentives for energy-efficient equipment and renewable energy.

Yombig Burger, launched in 2021 and now operating at SM City Cebu and Pueblo Verde in Lapu-Lapu, shares a similar approach.

“We’ve never had interruptions inside SM. During maintenance, we’re informed four days ahead,” said owner Roland Pendon Jr.

But beyond stability, they took steps to cut consumption: replacing traditional bulbs with LED lights and upgrading to GFCI outlets and energy-efficient wiring.

“From ₱10,000 a month, we brought electricity costs down to ₱6,000,” Pendon shared. “Investing in safe, efficient wiring isn’t just smart, it prevents risks that could compromise safety and cost more in the long run.”

Currently, 10–15% of Yombig Burger’s expenses go to electricity, a figure they constantly aim to reduce through efficient wiring, lighting, and smart power use. In his family business’ warehouse, for instance, around 40 percent of the energy already comes from solar sources.

“Anything that saves energy boosts profits. That’s where businesses like ours maximize returns,” Pendon said.

For Marlon Tanilon, founder of BIGStart Travel and Tours and Bigstart Education and Visa, simple changes have also made a difference.

“We rely on natural light during the day and shut off unnecessary lighting during lunch breaks and off-peak hours,” he said. “We use laptops instead of desktops because they consume less energy.”

Such practices, he noted, cut costs and align with sustainability goals.

“Electricity is one of the expenses you can control,” he said. “It’s one of the easiest ways to save without sacrificing productivity.”

Toward a resilient energy future

From industrial corridors to malls, from national developers to small enterprises, Cebu’s push for a reliable, cost-efficient, and sustainable energy ecosystem is gaining ground.

For MCCI’s Ynoc, resilience lies in new generation projects and modernized infrastructure.

For CCCI’s Yuvallos, it is about empowering users through education, transparency, and collaboration.

For SM’s DyBuncio, it is about enabling MSMEs to thrive in energy-smart environments.

As Cebu’s business landscape continues to evolve, one thing is clear: the path to growth — for tourism, industry, and especially MSMEs — depends not only on energy supply, but on a balanced mix of dependable baseload and renewable power. Projects like Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) provide the stability that small businesses need, while renewables expand options for a more sustainable future.

Together, they form the backbone of an energy strategy that strengthens MSME resilience and powers Cebu’s growth.

“Success will be measured in the confidence of businesses to invest in Cebu’s future, in the ability of MSMEs to grow and compete, and in the assurance that families can count on efficient, reliable and quality power for their daily needs,” he added.