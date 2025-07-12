Cebu Greats snap skid with breakthrough win over Imus in MPBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After suffering back-to-back heartbreakers, the Cebu Greats finally bagged a win, defeating the Imus Braderhood, 76-63, Friday night, July 11, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City in the ongoing Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

The much-needed win ended Cebu’s seven-game skid dating back to May. The team, now undergoing a major rebuild following the collapse of the Cebu Classics franchise, showed signs of cohesion under head coach Junthy Valenzuela.

Veteran big man JR Quiñahan once again led the way for the Cebu Greats, finishing with 14 points, two rebounds, one assist, and a steal. He got ample support from Jun Manzo and Mac Tallo, who added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Manzo also tallied five assists, two rebounds, and a steal, while Tallo chipped in four assists, one rebound, one steal, and a block. Jan Jamon and Lean Martel each contributed nine points, and Mark Meneses hauled down 10 rebounds to go with his four points.

Jayvee Dela Cruz paced Imus with 17 points, four assists, one rebound, and a steal. Mark Anthony Doligon added 16 points while Regie Boy Basibas chipped in 11.

Unlike their previous games where they had to play catch-up, the Cebu Greats took control early and led throughout the first half, heading into the break with a slim 38-35 advantage.

Imus clawed back in the third quarter, tied the game at 47-all and even pulled ahead, 52-49, behind the efforts of Doligon and Dela Cruz. The game was knotted at 53 entering the final quarter.

The fourth period turned into a gritty back-and-forth, with multiple lead changes and ties, including a deadlock at 56-all. Martel then broke the tie with a clutch basket, followed by Jamon’s bucket to push Cebu ahead, 60-56.

From there, the Cebu Greats maintained composure and countered every Imus rally. Quiñahan sealed the win with a late basket to give Cebu a commanding 72-61 lead as the clock ticked down.

