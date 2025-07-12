Harold Go eyes reopening of VisCom road, Korea jobs for farmers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Harold Kendrick Go filed two key resolutions that aim to address traffic congestion in Brgy. Apas and open overseas job opportunities for Cebuano farmers.

Go became the first Cebu City councilor to submit his draft resolutions under the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod, just a day after its inaugural session on July 8.

But beyond speed, his proposals carry appeals to Malacañang to reopen a major military access road inside Camp Lapu-Lapu to ease traffic in the Banilad-Talamban corridor, while the other seeks to tap South Korea’s seasonal worker program for local farmers.

Reopening VisCom road to ease gridlock

In his first resolution, Go asked the City Council to formally urge President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), to consider reopening the VisCom Road inside Camp Lapu-Lapu in Barangay Apas.

This internal road, which once served as a crucial alternate route between Banilad and Talamban, has long been closed to the public due to military security protocols. Go believes it’s time to revisit that policy.

“While the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is mandated to safeguard national security, it may consider allowing limited civilian access to certain camp roads, such as the VisCom Road, subject to specific security guidelines and regulations…The requested road reopening is expected to benefit not only the immediate communities but also the general public, including emergency services, public transportation, and commercial activities,” read part of his draft resolution.

Go cited Section 16 of the Local Government Code or the General Welfare Clause, which empowers local governments to take action to promote the well-being of its constituents.

His proposed resolution noted that the AFP’s Integrated Camp Security System already provides a mechanism to regulate civilian access via decal systems, security checkpoints, and access protocols.

If granted, the road reopening would not only serve motorists but also benefit emergency services, public transport, and commercial mobility in northern Cebu City.

Job opportunities for Cebuano farmers in South Korea

Go’s second resolution, also filed on July 9, seeks to connect Cebu City’s 11,000 registered farmers to legal, structured overseas work through South Korea’s Seasonal Workers Program (SWP).

The resolution urges the Cebu City Public Employment Service Office (PESO) to design a deployment program targeting qualified seasonal agricultural workers, in coordination with the South Korean Embassy, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Go’s proposal is anchored on Gangwon Province’s 2025 SWP quota of 75,000 foreign seasonal workers, designed to address South Korea’s labor shortage in agriculture and fisheries.

“Cebu City has an estimated 11,000 registered farmers, many of whom could greatly benefit from structured overseas employment opportunities, particularly in seasonal agricultural work,” the draft resolution stated.

Go emphasized that such programs could provide temporary work without the long-term strain of migration, allowing farmers to work abroad and return with savings and skills.

The resolution also tasks PESO to coordinate with Gangwon’s agricultural office and submit a status report to the City Council’s Committee on Labor, Employment, Cooperative, and Livelihood.

