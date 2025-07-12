New CPPO director tests police response time of 4 Cebu towns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — New CPPO Director, PCol. Christopher Bermudez, on Friday, July 11, tested the police response time of at least four towns in Cebu.

Bermudez made stops at the municipal police stations of Cordova, Carmen, Catmon, and Sogod. His visit came only three days after his official appointment as the new CPPO Provincial Director on July 8.

According to a statement released by the CPPO, the visits served two purposes:

First, they were part of Bermudez’s efforts to personally engage with officers on the ground. He connected with the municipalities’ police frontline personnel, listened to their concerns, and provided guidance towards operational excellence.

Second, the visits included simulation exercises designed to test the ability of local police units to respond to emergency calls within five minutes. Each of the four municipal stations underwent surprise drills simulating emergency calls via 911. Police response time is set at five minutes the latest.

“The simulation aimed to assess the operational readiness of personnel in promptly responding to emergency calls via 911. The exercise tested the unit’s ability to respond within the critical 5-minute window, reflecting the high standards set for public safety and emergency response,” the Cebu Police Provincial Office said in a statement.

Before his appointment in Cebu, Bermudez served as the Provincial Director of the Sultan Kudarat Police and was also the former Regional Director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas.

He succeeded Police Colonel Jovito M. Atanacio, who officially stepped down as Cebu’s provincial director after leading the CPPO for six months and ten days.

