Sisinio Andales questions ‘surprise’ majority in Cebu City Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales said he was caught off guard by the formation on the presence of a majority bloc in the newly convened 17th Cebu City Council.

He is questioning the alliance between Partido Barug and Kusug that now dominates the city’s legislative body.

“I just want to [be] satisfied. Nganong nagkahiusa naman sila nga sa niaging election separate baya ang Kusug and Barug and BOPK. Mao nang nahibong mi nga naa naman diay negotiation and sila na nuon ang majority group (Why are they united now when Kusug, Barug and BOPK were separate groups in the last elections. That is why we were surprised that there was a negotiation that is why they are now the majority group),” Andales said in a recent interview.

The councilor from Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) said election results pointed to an evenly split council: six BOPK councilors, six under former Mayor Raymond Garcia’s Kusug, and four under former Mayor Michael Rama’s Partido Barug.

This, he said, left him questioning how a majority could be declared so soon after the inaugural session.

“Precisely, I am in a quandary, which party holds the majority. Kami sa (we at) BOPK unom mi kabuok (there is six of us), Kusug also has six, and Barug has four. So why is there already a majority? Did the SK and ABC join?” Andales said.

‘Is there even a formal coalition?’

Andales also sought clarity on whether a formal coalition agreement between Barug and Kusug exists.

“We want to know: is it Barug, is it Kusug, or are they formally one coalition now? If so, the public deserves to know.”

He emphasized that during the 2025 elections, the two parties ran separately, and BOPK ran its own slate. The sudden realignment, he said, raises questions on transparency in leadership formation.

“Dili man complicated akong pangutana (I am not asking a complicated question) — we just want to know if there is already a formal coalition. Kung naa man (if there is), at least the public is informed nga na-reunite na diay sila (that they have already re-united).”

Implications for BOPK-led executive

Despite being the minority in the council, Andales assured the public that BOPK, which holds the city’s executive leadership through Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., will continue to pursue its legislative priorities.

“Being the administration bloc, we will push for the mayor’s policies and programs. We expect some debates, but we hope that in the end, they will support initiatives for the public good.”

He admitted, however, that being in the minority could pose challenges, especially during votations.

“Lisod gyud kung di mi uyonan. (It will be very difficult for us if they do not agree.) But they’ve said they want to help the administration, so tan-awon nato (so let’s see),” he said.

BOPK in the minority

The 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod officially convened on July 8, with Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña of BOPK presiding.

But it was the Kusug, Barug members that took control of the Council’s key positions, electing Dave Tumulak (Kusug) as Majority Floor Leader, Philip Zafra (Barug) as President Pro Tempore, and securing key chairmanships of the 28 standing committees.

Andales was appointed Minority Floor Leader, joined by Councilor Alvin Arcilla as assistant minority leader.

