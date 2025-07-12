Kenneth Llover faces Panamanian ex-world champion in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Undefeated Filipino rising star Kenneth “Lover Boy” Llover is in for the biggest test of his young career as he squares off against former two-division world champion Luis Miguel Concepcion on August 17 at the Winford Resort and Casino in Manila.

The 22-year-old Llover, widely regarded as one of the country’s top prospects, carries an unblemished record of 14 wins, nine by knockout.

He is coming off back-to-back first-round stoppages and currently holds top-15 rankings in two major sanctioning bodies—No. 9 with the IBF and No. 15 with the WBC in the bantamweight division.

Llover recently signed a co-promotional deal with Japan’s Kameda Promotions, in partnership with his longtime manager and boxing legend Gerry Peñalosa.

But standing in his way is the seasoned and dangerous Concepcion, a 51-fight veteran who once held the WBA flyweight and WBC super flyweight world titles nearly a decade ago. The 39-year-old Panamanian boasts a record of 40 wins (29 KOs) against 11 losses.

However, Concepcion has shown signs of decline in recent years. He dropped back-to-back fights in Mexico in 2022 and 2023 and hasn’t stepped into the ring since October last year.

Despite the layoff, Concepcion’s experience and punching power still make him a legitimate threat—one that will push Llover to prove he’s ready for the big leagues.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP