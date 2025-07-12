Cebu weather: Expect cloudy skies, chance of rain from habagat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu residents are advised to prepare for cloudy skies and possible rainshowers this weekend as the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to affect large parts of the country, according to the state weather bureau Pagasa.

While no tropical cyclone is expected to hit the country, the prevailing habagat will continue to bring scattered rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoons and evenings across Metro Cebu and surrounding areas.

Cebu forecast

Pagasa Visayas Regional Services Division forecasts light to moderate winds coming from the southwest and slight to moderate coastal waters from Saturday through Wednesday.

Daily temperatures are expected to range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, July 12, cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are anticipated, with temperatures between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Sunday, July 13, will see similar conditions but with slightly cooler daytime highs ranging from 25 to 29 degrees Celsius.

From Monday to Wednesday, July 14 to 16, cloudy periods will prevail with chances of localized thunderstorms, and temperatures will range from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Pagasa said thunderstorms could bring sudden bursts of rain, though not all areas are expected to experience continuous downpours.

Tropical storm outside PAR not a threat

Meanwhile, a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is not expected to affect local weather.

As of 2 a.m. on Saturday, the system was located 1,925 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 80 kph.

Pagasa is also monitoring cloud clusters near the eastern Visayas-Mindanao area for possible development.

No gale warning, but caution urged

There are no gale warnings issued for any part of the country as of this report, but moderate seas are expected off the western seaboards, with wave heights ranging from 1.5 to 2.1 meters.

Fisherfolk and those in small vessels are advised to monitor updates from local authorities and avoid venturing into rougher waters during thunderstorms.

Keep an umbrella handy

While dry intervals are still likely in many parts of Cebu, Pagasa advised the public to remain cautious and plan outdoor activities around the possibility of isolated downpours or thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon to early evening hours.

Residents are also encouraged to stay tuned to updated forecasts through the weekend for any changes in weather conditions.

