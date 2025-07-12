TEAM: Tricycles, e-bikes still banned from highways in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is reminding the public that tricycles and e-bikes remain prohibited on national highways, in accordance with traffic rules.

TEAM Department Head Hyll Retuya said in an interview on Friday, July 11, 2025, that the agency has recently observed tricycles and e-bikes using highways again, prompting stricter enforcement of the ban.

“Akoang direktiba gyud sa atoang TEAM personnel is dakupon gyud ang tricycles and e-bikes nga modagan sa highway. In short, bawal gihapon sila sa highways. Akoa gyud na buhatan ang tanan nga dili na sila mobiyahe diri,” Retuya said.

(My directive to our TEAM personnel is to apprehend tricycles and e-bikes traveling on the highway. In short, they are still prohibited from highways. I will do everything to stop them from operating here.)

He explained that the prohibition aims to reduce the risk of accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow on major roads. He added that e-bikes are particularly risky as they are often unregistered and operated by unlicensed drivers.

“Ang highway supposedly para sa dagko nga sakyanan unya ang ebike is wala gyud na siya registration to the LTO, ang driver dili gyud na lisyensiyado. Kana siya delikado gyud na sa mga motorista, mao na akong gilikayan nga mainvolve ang ebike, kataw-an ra ta,” said Retuya.

9The highway is supposed to be for bigger vehicles, and e-bikes are not registered with the LTO. Their drivers are not licensed either. That poses a serious risk to motorists, and I want to prevent e-bikes from getting involved in accidents. Otherwise, we’ll just be laughed at.)

READ: Mandaue’s TEAM launches amnesty program to release impounded vehicles

Under TEAM’s current zoning policy, only Zone 3 — which includes routes passing through Barangays Looc and Opao — is allowed limited access, as this route does not follow the main highway. Zones 1, 2, 4, and 5 are completely prohibited from highway use and even access to market areas.

Retuya also clarified that tricycles face a penalty of at least P1,000 for violating the no-entry rule, while e-bikes caught on highways will be impounded.

Meanwhile, Mario Atiso, an e-bike user whose vehicle was impounded, visited the TEAM office to seek clarification. He said he had been using the same route for a long time without issues and claimed that many others were doing the same.

Atiso shared that he had switched from using a bicycle to an e-bike after undergoing surgery for appendicitis in 2020. However, Retuya maintained that the city has never allowed tricycles or e-bikes to operate on highways and emphasized that these vehicles are only permitted within inner barangay roads.

“Beyond the law, our concern is public safety,” Retuya said. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP