Chao Sy goes big with ‘Fist of Fury 8: PH vs. Japan’ in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxing patron Lorenzo “Chao” Sy is going all-in for his next event, Fist of Fury 8: Philippines vs. Japan, slated for August 16 at the Sky Hall of SM Seaside City Cebu.

This time, Sy is stepping up his game. After organizing several free-admission fight cards over the years. Even at a loss, he’s moving the action to a top-tier venue, with the event set to be ticketed and available on pay-per-view. The fight night will feature three title bouts, including two Japanese boxers facing off against Sy’s rising Cebuano prospects.

During the event’s launch at La Fortuna Bakery on Saturday, July 12, Sy shared his long-standing passion for boxing.

“I’ve been doing this for decades. Every show I’ve put up has always been free because I just love seeing real fights that thrill me and the Cebuano fans. But now, we’re taking things to another level, we’re going big,” said Sy.

“Right now, we’re focusing on international and regional bouts. But if our boxers keep improving and raising their rankings, we’ll bring a world title fight here to Cebu. We’re going big now, big time na ta,” he added.

Sy made it clear that he’s after real action, not boring fights.

“I don’t want matches where they keep running, it’s not a marathon. I want real brawls. Just like what we had at Tinago, it was all-out action. That’s what I want to give the fans. On August 16, we’re bringing in three Japanese fighters to challenge for titles,” he said.

His most recent show, Fist of Fury 7, was held for free at the Tinago Sports Complex. It featured exciting matchups, including Chinese boxers squaring off against Dave Peñalosa and Vicente Unidos, thrilling Cebuano fight fans.

“I want to bring back the boxing enthusiasm in Cebu. I remember back in the 1980s, Navarrete vs. Villacampo, Cebu Coliseum was packed. I want to see that again,” Sy said.

Headlining Fist of Fury 8 is Junibert Bantay, who will take on Japan’s Haroki Miyamoto for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Youth super featherweight title.

In the co-main event, Jemuel Arañas faces Cebu-based Japanese prospect Kiyoto Narukami of the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team for a Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) title.

Vicente Unidos, who suffered a tough loss in Fist of Fury 7, will try to bounce back as he takes on fellow Filipino Kenneth Albino for the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) 118-pound belt.

The undercard also features three decorated Japanese amateur fighters against top Cebuano amateur standouts. Three more professional bouts are in the works, with details to be announced soon.

Ticket prices and further fight details will be revealed in the coming days. /csl

