UC Webmasters dominate USC Warriors in V-League Visayas opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters kicked off their V-League Visayas campaign with a convincing straight-sets victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the men’s division on Saturday, July 12, at the Eladio Villa Memorial Gymnasium, USPF Lahug campus.

Riding high from their recent friendly match against the Cignal HD Spikers on July 6, the reigning CESAFI champions carried their momentum into a 25-18, 25-20, 26-24 win.

Quiades Labos led UC with 17 points, built on 14 kills and five excellent digs. Ryan Pantilgan added 14 markers, tallying eight kills and four blocks, while Mauikyle Monceda chipped in 12 points.

USC’s June Yungco finished with 14 points off 12 kills, a block, and an ace in a losing effort.

READ: UC Webmasters unveil gymnastics training center

USPF now 2-0

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers improved to 2-0 after sweeping the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22.

Team captain Charles Emboy and Jasper Judilla powered USPF with 18 points apiece in a strong offensive showing.

CIT-U picks up win No. 1

In the opening match, the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats bounced back with a four-set win over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14.

Kient Astorga paced the Wildcats with 17 points, including 16 kills and seven excellent receptions.

Photo caption: UC Webmasters’ players and coaches pose for a group photo after their V-League win. | By Glendale Rosal

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP