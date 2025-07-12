West PH Sea: 9 years after arbitral ruling, PH stands firm vs China

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will continue to assert its rights over the West Philippine Sea using the landmark 2016 arbitral ruling as its guide, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Saturday.

The decision, issued by the United Nations-backed arbitral tribunal in 2016, officially marks its ninth anniversary on July 12.

“Along with the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), the arbitral award will continue to be a cornerstone of Philippine maritime policy and the country’s unflinching advocacy for a rules-based order governed by international law,” the DFA said in a statement.

“The Filipino nation will always look to the enduring guidance of the 2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea in asserting its rights and entitlements in its maritime domain and in protecting its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction.”

The DFA said the ruling has served as a framework for the peaceful resolution of maritime disputes since its issuance.

The award has also been entrenched in international jurisprudence, with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and the International Court of Justice citing it in decisions, “further reinforcing” its legitimacy and finality, the department added.

Describing the ruling as an “illuminating precedent” for nations facing similar challenges, the DFA said the decision remains a clear reminder that the rule of law is a powerful equalizer and a foundation for global peace and stability.

Beyond marking the anniversary, the DFA said the Philippines will continue to honor the award by promoting public awareness of maritime entitlements and other rights and obligations under the UNCLOS.

The Philippine government, it added, will also strengthen partnerships with like-minded countries in upholding the rule of law.

Defending WPS

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the military remains committed to defending and safeguarding the country’s interests in the West Philippine Sea.

“Nine years ago today, the world listened and sided with the truth. On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration upheld the Philippines’ sovereign rights in the WPS. This is more than a legal ruling but a recognition of what every Filipino has long held in their heart — that these waters, resources and legacy are rightfully ours,” Brawner said.

He described the WPS as a lifeline and a vital waterway that feeds thousands of Filipinos.

“That is why the AFP remains fully committed to safeguarding it. Every day, our soldiers, sailors and airmen stand watch. We patrol the skies and guard our waters. We work hand-in-hand with other government agencies to make sure our fisherfolk are safe and our maritime domain is protected,” he said.

Brawner said these efforts are carried out quietly and without fanfare because the military believes in service that speaks for itself.

“We do this because when it comes to our sovereignty, there is no compromise,” he said, adding that the mission to protect the WPS goes beyond military work.

“This mission is not just ours. It is shared with every Filipino. And we draw strength from your trust and support. Because when the Filipino people are united, we are unstoppable.”

“The WPS is part of our inheritance. It is our duty to protect it with courage, wisdom and unity.”

On July 12, 2016, the arbitral tribunal constituted under the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention dismissed as illegal China’s so-called nine-dash line in the vital sea lane.

The demarcation, which has since been expanded into a 10-dash line, covers and lays territorial claim to a large portion of the South China Sea, including the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

