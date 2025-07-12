CIT-U Lady Wildcats sweep UP Cebu for first V-League win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Lady Wildcats secured their first victory in the women’s division of the V-League Visayas after sweeping the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons in straight sets on Saturday, July 12, at the Eladio Villa Memorial Gymnasium, University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lahug campus.

The win marked a solid bounce-back for the Lady Wildcats, who opened their campaign with a loss to the USPF Lady Panthers on July 6.

Despite having to play catch-up at stretches during the match, CIT-U, under head coach Armel Loon, displayed resilience against the winless Lady Fighting Maroons, who fell to 0-2 in the standings.

Alexandria Marie Mordize led the charge with a game-high 17 points, built on 13 attacks and four service aces. She received ample support from Jhanen Melody Carandang and Jonabel Ignario, who contributed nine and eight points, respectively.

On the other side, UP Cebu had three players finish in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide. Pie Algoso led their offense with 14 points—all from attacks—while Jade Raterta and Nhycole Casinillo chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the losing effort.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars and the USPF Lady Panthers are currently playing as of this writing, while the USC Lady Warriors and the UC Lady Webmasters will clash in the final game later tonight. /csl

