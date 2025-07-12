Flight delays hit Mactan-Cebu airport amid emergency runway repairs

MANILA, Philippines — Flight delays have ensued at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Saturday due to runway repairs, according to its operator.

“Our teams are carrying out inspections and necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible,” Aboitiz InfraCapital said in an advisory.

READ: Aboitiz takes over Bohol-Panglao International Airport

The operator of the air gateway could not immediately provide the number of affected flights.

A passenger affected by the flight disruption, meanwhile, told Inquirer that the runway may reopen by 9 p.m. on Saturday. However, Aboitiz InfraCapital did not confirm this information.READ: Mactan-Cebu airport among world’s ‘most improved airports’

“Passenger safety is our top priority, and we are working closely with airlines to minimize disruption. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we thank all travelers for their patience,” it said.

In a separate statement, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the agency and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) are quickly moving to fix the runway closure of the MCIA.

“As of 5:00 pm, the secondary runway is already ready for operations while immediate repairs are being done in the primary runway of the airport,” DOTr said.

Advisories and notices were sent out to the airlines regarding the ongoing situation, it added.

“Repairs to the primary runway will be completed by 7:30pm tonight. Further updates will be provided,” DOTr said. –with reports from Carl Lorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP