Marcos, Trump set for first bilateral talks in Washington ‘in a few days’

President Marcos and US President Donald Trump will have their first bilateral meeting in Washington “in a few days,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

Rubio made the disclosure at the foreign ministers’ summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Kuala Lumpur that was also attended by his counterparts, Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

Malacañang on Friday confirmed the meeting, but did not specify whether the meeting would be a state or working visit, or when exactly Marcos is scheduled to meet with Trump.

Earlier reports suggest the meeting could be from July 17 to July 22, but the government has not confirmed the information.

Interviewed by the Associated Press on Friday, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said the meeting hosted by Washington will be held “very soon.”

Manila and Washington have been talking about a meeting between the two leaders since January, when Rubio discussed the possibility with former Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Manalo and Rubio also discussed the state of defense and security cooperation between the two allies, including US support for Philippine defense modernization and the situation in the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea.

But in an interview during the Asean meet in Kuala Lumpur, incumbent Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro suggested that US tariffs on Philippine exports would be on the agenda.

The Philippines made little comment when Trump announced in April that tariffs on Philippine products would be increased to 17 percent.

But on Thursday, Trump announced increased tariffs on Brazil (50 percent), Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iraq and Libya at 30 percent, 25 percent on Brunei and Moldova, and 20 percent on the Philippines. The new tariffs are at to take effect starting August.

Delegation

Marcos’ Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs, Frederick Go, said on Thursday that he will lead a trade delegation to Washington on July 14 to July 18 to seek a better deal.

“We remain committed to continuing negotiations with the United States in good faith to pursue a bilateral comprehensive economic agreement or, if possible, an FTA (free trade agreement),” said Go, who will be joined by Trade Secretary Cristina Roque and Undersecretaries Ceferino Rodolfo and Allan Gepty.

Go said they preferred to have “face-to-face” meetings with officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

In May, Go led a delegation to Washington that met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

He said the talks “went very well,” while Roque, who was also part of the delegation, said “We were able to clearly convey to the USTR our local industries’ concerns [over Trump’s tariffs] and we are hopeful this will yield our desired results.”

Also, expected on the agenda is the defense deal that Trump approved for the sale of 20 F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets equipped with long-range air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs.

Philippine officials have said the country will order an additional 20 F-16 once the first batch is delivered. —WITH A REPORT FROM AP

