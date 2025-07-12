Mactan-Cebu Airport resumes normal operations; 37 flights cancelled

MANILA, Philippines — The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is again operating under normal conditions on Saturday evening. This was after runway issues were resolved.

“We would like to inform the public that immediate repair works on the primary runway have been successfully completed as of 7:30PM, and that the runway is now fully operational,” the MCIA said in an advisory.

“Flight operations have resumed, and all airport activities are back to normal,” it added.

Aboitiz InfraCapital, the operator of the air gateway, could not immediately provide the number of affected flights.

READ: Flying soon: PAL’s new flagship carrier

In an separate advisory, low cost carrier Cebu Pacific said at least 10 of its scheduled flights were cancelled:

DG 6066/6067: Cebu – Busuanga – Cebu DG 6208/6209: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu DG 6210/6211: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu DG 6286/6287: Cebu – Caticlan – Cebu DG 6579/6580: Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu DG 6607/6608: Cebu – Dipolog – Cebu DG 6853/6854: Cebu – Siargao – Cebu DG 6859/6860: Cebu – Siargao – Cebu DG 6930: Butuan – Cebu 5J 133: Caticlan – Cebu 5J 227/228: Cebu – Puerto Princesa – Cebu 5J 229/230: Cebu – Puerto Princesa – Cebu 5J 552: Cebu – Manila 5J 581/582: Manila – Cebu – Manila 5J 586: Cebu – Manila 5J 595/596: Cebu – Davao – Cebu

READ: MCIA restores flight operations after delays as runway repairs continue

Earlier in the day, flag carrier Philippine Airlines said that the temporary closure of the runway resulted in the cancellation of the following flights:

PR 2287 Cebu-Bacolod PR 2365/2366 Cebu-Davao-Cebu PR 2238/2239 Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu PR 2388/2389 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu PR 2995/2996 Cebu-Zamboanga-Cebu PR 2313/2314 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu PR 2315/2316 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu PR 2382/2383 Cebu-Siargao-Cebu PR 2335/2336 Cebu-Butuan-Cebu PR 2375 Siargao-Cebu PR 2850 Cebu-Manila PR 2681 Busuanga (Coron)-Cebu PR 2867/2868 Manila-Cebu-Manila PR 2861/2862 Manila-Cebu-Manila PR 2854 Cebu-Manila PR 2863/2864 Manila-Cebu-Manila PR 2880 Cebu-Manila PR 2853 Manila-Cebu PR 2358 General Santos-Cebu 5J 603/604: Cebu – Davao – Cebu 5J 4448: Zamboanga – Cebu

The airlines reminded their passengers to continue monitoring their flight status.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP