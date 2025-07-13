Still no winners for Grand Lotto 6/55, Lotto 6/42 draws – PCSO

By: Mary Joy Salcedo - Inquirer.net | July 13,2025 - 06:20 AM

MANILA, Philippines — No lucky bettors won the Grand Lotto 6/55 and Lotto 6/42 draws on Saturday, July 12, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

Based on PCSO’s 9 p.m. draw, nobody won the lucky prize for the Grand Lotto 6/55, which is now reaching P29,700,000.

The winning combination was 46-54-21-51-49-42.

No bettor also guessed the lucky numbers in the Lotto 6/42 draw, which were 39-33-40-10-20-22.

Thus, the jackpot prize is now amounting to P38,848,464.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, while the Lotto 6/42 is every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

