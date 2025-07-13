Medical wastes found in vacant lot in Sogod, Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Medical wastes, that were mostly placed inside yellow colored plastic bags, were found dumped in a vacant lot in Sitio Canduang in Brgy. Damolog in Sogod, Cebu.

The discovery of the hazardous wastes led the local government of Sogod in northern Cebu to order an investigation into the unauthorized disposal of the medical wastes in their town.

In an advisory released on Saturday afternoon, July 12, the municipal government said that the discovery of the medical wastes was reported to the Sogod Rural Health Unit (RHU).

The municipal government is working in coordination with the RHU and the local police to identify the source of the wastes and identify the individuals who may have dumped these in a grassy portion of Sitio Canduang.

“Among ipasalig nga ang Sogod LGU, pinanguluhan ni Mayor Moonyeen Durano-Streegan, padayon nga nagahimo og mga lakang aron matubag kini nga isyu ug maprotektahan ang kahimsog sa publiko,” read part of the town’s advisory.

(We are giving the assurance that the Sogod LGU, led by Mayor Moonyeen Durano-Streegan, will continue to work to address this issue and protect the health of the people.)

Medical wastes

With the discovery of the medical wastes, town officials are also urging the residents to immediately report to the RHU and the municipal government any information on the discovery of medical wastes, like syringes, vials and medical gloves, that may have also been dumped in other parts of their town.

“Ang kooperasyon sa katawhan dako kaayong tabang aron mapreserbar ang kalimpyo ug kahimsog sa atong komunidad.”

(The cooperation of our people is a very big help in preserving the cleanliness and the health of our community.)

On June 24, 2025, the municipal government of Tabogon also reported the discovery of medical wastes in a vacant lot in Brgy. Libjo.

The wastes were traced to have come from a medical facility that is operating in Bogo City.

The Department of Health in Central Visays (DOH-7) is now looking into the matter.

Sogod town is located approximately 24 kilometers from Tabogon, Cebu and 74 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP